Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mars Acquisition were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Mars Acquisition by 122.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 307,111 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,288. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

Further Reading

