Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $13.22 Million Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of APTM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 13,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,531. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

