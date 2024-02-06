Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Slam accounts for about 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 6.37% of Slam worth $27,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Slam by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM remained flat at $10.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,142. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

