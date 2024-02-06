Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 4.38% of Magnum Opus Acquisition worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPA. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,147,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 540,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 233,480 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 618.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OPA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

