Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETDU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $2,257,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $10,723,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:NETDU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

