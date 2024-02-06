Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $6.64 Million in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 649,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,364,000.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KVACU remained flat at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.