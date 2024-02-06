Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 448,433 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,433 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.21% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition by 4.5% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALSA remained flat at $11.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.