Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 69,434 Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,039,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,434 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 362,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

MCAA remained flat at $11.36 during trading on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

