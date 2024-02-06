Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
