William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.19.

Shares of TEAM opened at $215.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,176,552. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

