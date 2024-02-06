Windle Wealth LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 4.2% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,763,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.