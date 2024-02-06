Windle Wealth LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 3.8% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,862,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,835,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,459. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.