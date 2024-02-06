WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.20.

WNS Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Shares of WNS stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

