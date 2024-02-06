Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.72. 24,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,020. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

