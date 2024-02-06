Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Down 6.4%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 16,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 57,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Read More

