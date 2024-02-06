WOW-token Price Hits $0.0223 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.84 million and $5.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002603 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005625 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228355 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.