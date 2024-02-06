Wrapped TRON 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $10.64 billion and $2.39 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,104,572,517 coins and its circulating supply is 88,104,497,579 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,106,032,289.4077 with 88,106,021,939.635 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11934555 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $823,097.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

