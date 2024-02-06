XPO (XPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Stock Up 0.1 %

XPO stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in XPO by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in XPO by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in XPO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

