Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.13

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 138232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3,648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

