XXEC Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

XXEC Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 4.6% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.08. 134,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.90 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

