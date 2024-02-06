XXEC Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XXEC Inc. cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 3.2% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 217,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.34. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

