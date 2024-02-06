XXEC Inc. Sells 170 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

XXEC Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.5% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.40. 120,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,577. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.47. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

