Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 178.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Xylem by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

