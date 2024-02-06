Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $119.00 and last traded at $118.88, with a volume of 440306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.08.

The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

