Zcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $338.14 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $20.71 or 0.00047930 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $338.14 million and $50.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

