Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

ZTS opened at $190.17 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.76.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.