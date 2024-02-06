Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.51.

Zscaler Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $232.05 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.