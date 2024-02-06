ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 7.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 1,519,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,531,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

