1,024 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $196.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

