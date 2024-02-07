10,498 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

