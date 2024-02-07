12,033 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -133.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

