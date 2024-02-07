13,799 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.