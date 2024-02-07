1,590 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,131. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

