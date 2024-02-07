1,626 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.56. 869,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,188. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

