17,260 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $95.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

