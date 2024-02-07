244,521 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 244,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 153,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

