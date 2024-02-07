4,982 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 95,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 312,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.