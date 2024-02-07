5,515 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

