5,658 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

