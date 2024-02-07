6,020 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.