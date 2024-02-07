68,965 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

