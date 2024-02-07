823 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $498,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.13. 491,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,400. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.19. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.