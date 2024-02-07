89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 5.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.56. 412,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,175,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth about $24,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in 89bio by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

