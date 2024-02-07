9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 51,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $158.41. The company had a trading volume of 204,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,615. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

