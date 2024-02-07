9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $148,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

