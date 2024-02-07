9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.13. 539,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.