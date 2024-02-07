9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 301 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $625.21. 73,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,329. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

