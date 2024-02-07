9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,227,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 460,417 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 197,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

