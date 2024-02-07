9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 101,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,045 shares of company stock worth $15,315,063. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $214.77. 331,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

