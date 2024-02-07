9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $608,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 104.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 544.7% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.68. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

